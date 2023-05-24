QUINCY — For the first time in four years, the public is invited to attend this year's Memorial Day program at the Illinois Veterans Home (IVH) in Quincy.
This year's program will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday outside of the Markword Infirmary on the IVH campus. The keynote speaker will be Illinois Director of Veterans' Affairs. A selection of patriotic music will be played by Last Band Standing, and there will be a wreath laying in honor of deceased veterans.
