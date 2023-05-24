Memorial Day ceremony

Color guard presents the American and American Legion Post 37 flags during the Memorial Day ceremony in 2021. This year's ceremony will be outdoors, weather permitting, with the public invited to attend for the first time since 2019.

 H-W File Photo/Drew Zimmerman

QUINCY — For the first time in four years, the public is invited to attend this year's Memorial Day program at the Illinois Veterans Home (IVH) in Quincy.

This year's program will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday outside of the Markword Infirmary on the IVH campus. The keynote speaker will be Illinois Director of Veterans' Affairs. A selection of patriotic music will be played by Last Band Standing, and there will be a wreath laying in honor of deceased veterans.

