Stinson Summit

Quincy Regional Airport will again host the Stinson Summit Thursday through Sunday.

 Submitted Photo

QUINCY — The Quincy Regional Airport will host the Annual Stinson Summit this week, including a public open house to allow guests to get up close with the vintage Stinson aircraft on display.

The Stinson Summit will run from Thursday through Sunday, with the open house taking place 6-8 p.m. on Saturday. Stinson aircraft owners and enthusiasts will be in attendance from all across North America for four days of technical sessions and information exchange.

