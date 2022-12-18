QUINCY — Saturday morning, in the chilly air at Quincy National Cemetery, Sophia Shaffer quoted Ernest Hemingway:
QUINCY — Saturday morning, in the chilly air at Quincy National Cemetery, Sophia Shaffer quoted Ernest Hemingway:
"Every man has two deaths, when he is buried in the ground and the last time someone says his name."
As part of the Wreaths Across America program, the names of the 562 people interred at the National Cemetery were read out loud to make sure they continue to be remembered.
Shaffer, chair of the Ursa 4-H Club's Wreaths Across America project, said the driving purpose is to remember what the sacrifices represented by those names mean.
"We want to remember the fallen veterans," Shaffer said. "We want to honor those who served and their families, and teach the younger generation what it really means to have freedom and what it takes to be free."
According to the organization's website, the Wreaths Across America program got its start in 1992 by the owner of Worcester Wreath Company, who donated wreaths to place at Arlington National Cemetery in the older sections that were receiving fewer visitors. After a photo of the wreath-adorned headstones gained international attention in 2005, the charitable organization was created. The first wide-spread event was in 2008, taking place at around 300 locations.
This year, Wreaths Across America held ceremonies on Saturday at more than 3,400 locations spread over all 50 states as well as overseas locations and ceremonies at sea.
Shaffer said the community support has been motivating to see.
"It just shows how important this is to people," she said. The community support we have, even when it's snowing and freezing, it's just amazing."
The Ursa 4-H club joined by other members of the organization, as well as the American Legion, law enforcement, firefighters, and community volunteers to lay the wreaths on the headstones as WGEM's Brian Inman, Natalie Will, and Blake Sammann took turns reading the names of those buried in each row.
The wreaths will remain on the graves into the new year before being removed.
Shaffer said the plan is to continue the tradition for as long as the community continues to allow.
"We appreciate the continued support from everyone," she said. "We will keep doing this for years to come, and that support helps us do that."
