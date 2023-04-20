QUINCY — Quincy Brewing Company and Quincy Medical Group are teaming up with the District to host a downtown clean-up event on Saturday morning.
Volunteers are invited to meet at Municipal Parking Lot I, just north of Quincy Brewing Company, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Gloves and trashbags will be distributed before the volunteers head out to designated areas to pick up litter.
