LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. — Voters in Lewis County overwhelmingly supported the special school bond at the polls Tuesday.
The “Proposition Keep Improving District Schools” will allow the Canton R-V School District to borrow $3.4 million for the construction of an early learning center for preschool age students. The funding will also be used to make improvements to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system in the district’s 1906 building as well as other improvements or remodeling projects throughout the district.
The proposition passed 404-82, a result of more than 83% voting in favor of the measure. The “Proposition K.I.D.S.’’ The measure would have no effect on the current tax levy, the district said.
The Canton district is still in the design concept phase for the proposed Early Learning Center. The current proposal would see the new construction connecting the current vocational agriculture building to the main campus complex. This plan is intended to also eliminate some of the safety and security issues for students transitioning throughout the day between the main campus and the agriculture building.
In other issues on the ballot, Lewis County voters rejected the proposal to make the office of prosecuting attorney a full-time position in the county. Proposition P would have set the salary at $146,011.41 per year and would have barred the prosecuting attorney from also engaging in the private practice of law. The measure was defeated 584-461.
Proposition R was approved 731-307, continuing the current tax levy of 21 cents per $100 of valuation for the Common Road District No. 1 of Lewis County for a period of four years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.