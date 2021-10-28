SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy is encouraging residents to submit a tribute and photo of loved ones who served their country as part of the Illinois Capitol’s annual Veterans Day Wall of Honor.
Senate Republicans have hosted the annual tribute since 2017. This year’s Wall of Honor will be on display from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20.
“This is a great opportunity to further honor our veterans and spotlight the sacrifices they made for our country,” Tracy said. “The Wall of Honor showcases their service and shares their stories with those who visit our Capitol.”
For those wishing to participate, submission should include the following information to be displayed: Photo or photos, written stories (250 word maximum), name, military branch, and conflict served (or peacetime). Military photos are preferred, but not required.
Submission should be emailed to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Nov. 11 to be included for the full display period, but will be accepted through Nov. 20 with the display being updated daily. For mailed submissions, please sent to: Veterans Day Wall of Honor, 309 G Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For more information or for any questions, please call 217-782-1650.
