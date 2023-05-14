QUINCY — The Bridge the Gap to Health Race kicked off under mostly clear skies on Saturday, with a large crowd turning out to help support the efforts of the YWCA.
"Every single participant here today has a hand in our effort to end homelessness," said Amanda Erwin, director of grant coordination for the YWCA. "We're so grateful for every single runner, walker, stroller-pusher, dog-walker. Just an incredible morning."
Erwin said it was her first time at the event with the bridges being open for use.
"It really is such a cool effort by the community, the cooperation between the Illinois and Missouri sides, it's just very cool," she said.
Race organizer and QMG Community Relations Specialist Morgan Parker said the support year after year has helped make the race a Quincy tradition.
"They come from near and far to participate, and we've been blessed with the beautiful weather. And that we get to use the bridges again," Parker said. "That's huge for us! People want to cross the bridges, and this is the only event that allows that access."
Craig Delcour, who finished second in the 5K run, said he comes out to run the race as a personal challenge.
"It represents to me the persevering through struggles, and to see what I can do when I dig deep," he said. "Whether it's work, or dealing with people in day to day life, I just want to try and do better throughout my life, and just keep striving for something different."
Erwin said the funds raised from the race will help YWCA continue to help others in need.
"It's not so much about helping the YWCA, but about helping those who are experiencing homelessness," she said. "One of the best ways to support them is to destigmatize homelessness. It could happen to any one of us.
"Destigmatizing homelessness, or being a victim of sexual or domestic violence, seeking mental health care or substance abuse treatment, these are all essential to helping prevent homelessness," Erwin added.
"One of the best ways to help is to come out and participate in some way," Parker said. "Even if you're just a spectator cheering on family, just show up. That means a lot to see the support of the community."
