Bridge the Gap 2023

Runners and walkers crossed both Bayview and Memorial Bridges Saturday during the 23rd annual Bridge the Gap to Health Race. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then construction on Memorial Bridge, this was the first time in four years that the bridges were able to be used.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Bridge the Gap to Health Race kicked off under mostly clear skies on Saturday, with a large crowd turning out to help support the efforts of the YWCA.

"Every single participant here today has a hand in our effort to end homelessness," said Amanda Erwin, director of grant coordination for the YWCA. "We're so grateful for every single runner, walker, stroller-pusher, dog-walker. Just an incredible morning."

