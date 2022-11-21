QUINCY — South Fifth Street will be closed Tuesday to allow for repairs on a water main break.
The City of Quincy will close Fifth Street from Maine to Jersey beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday to allow for the repair. The work is expected to be finished and the street reopened around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.