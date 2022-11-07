Council commends QPD

Quincy Police Chief Adam Yates was commended by Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, during Monday's City Council meeting for the department's quick response to the shooting incident that happened on North Sixth Street on Nov. 1.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup cast the tie-breaking vote Monday night that establishes a surcharge on city utility bills.

The move will add $9 a month on residential water bills and more for customers that have larger water meters, such as commercial and industrial customers. The charge will appear on the December water bills that will be due in January.

