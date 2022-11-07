QUINCY — Mayor Mike Troup cast the tie-breaking vote Monday night that establishes a surcharge on city utility bills.
The move will add $9 a month on residential water bills and more for customers that have larger water meters, such as commercial and industrial customers. The charge will appear on the December water bills that will be due in January.
Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1; Parker Freiburg, R-3; Kelly Mays, R-3; Tony Sassen, R-4; John Mast, R-5; Jack Holtschalg, D-7; and Ben Uzalec, R-7, voted in support, with Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Dave Bauer, D-2; Mike Farha, R-4; Mike Rein, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; and Patty Maples, D-6 dissenting.
Ahead of the vote, Quincy resident Tim Bichsel spoke about his change in view on the need for the increase.
"I was here a few weeks ago, complaining about the surcharge on my bill at Berrian," he told the council. "My position is unique. But I was at the meeting last Thursday with Mr. Conte. He explained that if nothing breaks down between now and next year, the water department would still have no 'war chest' by the end of next year."
Following the meeting, Farha said voting no on the increase felt like his obligation to the community.
"My passion has always been the same. I worry about those who are going to suffer the most, and the people at the lower end always suffer. I don't know that that's fair," he said. "Successful businesses, successful entities, I think they understand that just because costs go up, that doesn't mean you can pass those amounts on to customers. When you're talking about the smaller users of the utilities, they're the most vulnerable. So I have to be sensitive to that."
Uzelac said making tough decisions is the job of the City Council.
"Nobody up here is happy to pass these costs on," he said. "But all of us were elected to do what's in the best interest of the taxpayers. And this surcharge is what gets us there in the next 18-24 months without straining our resources. The last thing I want to do is to be back up here saying we've drained the 'war chest,' as the gentleman said, and now we need more."
During the discussion, a question was raised about potential decreases to property taxes that had a potential to be used to offset expenses. Troup explained that the estimates due to come in the city in the next week could lead to a tax rate drop from $1.08 to somewhere in the 90 cents range.
At the public forum on the water surcharge, Conte said the water system was intended to function as a separate enterprise. Moving the burden to be covered out of property taxes would be contrary to that design.
Farha made note to temper the optimism of a possible tax rate decrease, as well. He noted that with real estate values increasing, the assessed property values are expected to rise for the next year, as well.
In another split vote, the Council approved a contract with Anders Technology to provide IT management and consulting services not to exceed $50,000. Troup noted that one change in the agreement was that Anders would have a representative on-hand in Quincy at least once a week.
The contract was approved with 10 votes, with Bauer and Reis voting no and Uzelac and Mast voting present.
In other business, the council approved an agreement with Crawford, Murphy, and Tilly, Inc., to provide engineering and planning services to construct a general aviation apron, taxiway, and road for a new corporate hangar at Quincy Regional Airport. The total cost of the project is limited to $231,800 with 90% of the funds coming from the State of Illinois's Rebuild Illinois Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.