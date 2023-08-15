QUINCY — A portion of South 18th Street will be closed both Wednesday and Thursday to allow for new water service installation.
Starting at 7:30 a.m. both days, South 18th will be closed between State and Ohio to allow for the water service work. The street is expected to be reopened at 3 p.m. both days.
