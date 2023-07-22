QUINCY — Following a report of mold in new construction at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy earlier this month, the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Illinois Capital Development Board said the issues should not cause delays in the construction project.
In statements provided by Maureen Hartigan of IDVA, the issue is considered weather related and is being addressed by Veterans' United, the construction partnership made up of Alberici Constructors of St. Louis and River City Construction from Peoria.
"The contractual substantial completion date for the project is Sept. 7, 2024, and we do not feel this date will be impacted," IDVA's statement said. "We do not foresee this weather event impacting the resident move-in, however, we will adjust the project schedule to ensure resident safety and well-being in the future, if necessary."
The mold was found by construction crews in the longer-term care unit. A separate facility, the independent living unit, had no issues reported. That unit is expected to start seeing residents move in later this year.
The statement said large construction projects are often faced with unexpected challenges, including material issues, delays in deliveries, or weather events.
"For this reason, we employ professional on-site observation, require builder's risk insurance, and give the contractor responsibility for the site until substantial completion," IDVA said.
Veterans' United has already brought in a certified industrial hygienist to identify limited fungal growths found in the basement spaces of the construction. IDVA said remediation is already underway even as construction continues, and recommendations of the hygienist will be followed to ensure the safety of both campus staff and construction crews.
Improvements at the campus were prompted after multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease starting in 2015, causing the deaths of at least 13 residents and sickening dozens more.
Five buildings were demolished to clear the way for the new structures consolidating residents on the home’s campus, and a sixth, Markword Infirmary, will be demolished after residents move into the new space.
"Prior to occupancy, all appropriate authorities having jurisdiction will inspect all facilities to ensure the health and safety of residents and employees," The Veterans' Affairs statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.