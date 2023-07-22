Veterans Home construction on track

Construction crews at the Illinois Veterans' Home Quincy are working to eliminate mold that was found following rain showers earlier this month. The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs said the issue is not expected to delay the construction work.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Following a report of mold in new construction at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy earlier this month, the Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs and the Illinois Capital Development Board said the issues should not cause delays in the construction project.

In statements provided by Maureen Hartigan of IDVA, the issue is considered weather related and is being addressed by Veterans' United, the construction partnership made up of Alberici Constructors of St. Louis and River City Construction from Peoria.

