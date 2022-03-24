QUINCY — The start of the season has gotten off to a bit of a messy start for work on the Quincy Park District’s Nature Trails, but plans are still in the works to tidy up existing trails and expand the options for outdoor enthusiasts.
The Park District, along with volunteer-driven groups Friends of the Trails, Quincy Trailblazers, and the Quincy Mountain Bike Group have organized work-days on the trail, as well as events to explore the trails. The work date planned for Wednesday evening was cancelled due to wet conditions on the trails, and the March 19 Nature Trails Expedition was also called off for the same reason.
Even with those cancellations, the groups have set an optimistic schedule for both volunteer work and for use of the trails. This week, five riders made it out for the Mountain Bike Club’s “Taco Tuesday” ride, though the “Thirsty Thursday” trail ride was cancelled because of conditions on the trails.
The next planned volunteer work day is set from 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Sunday, while the mountain bike rides are on the calendar for Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting at 5:30 p.m. through the middle of October, weather permitting.
Along with current trails that make their way through Gardner, Parker Heights, and Sunset parks, and the new All America Mountain Bike Park, the Nature Trails groups will work this year on clearing the paths that wind around Quinsippi Island.
“There are already trails there, so we really just need to clean them up and put signs up,” Alex Adams said when the 2022 plans were unveiled to the public in November. Adams is the Nature Trail coordinator for the Quincy Park District. “It will sort of be an intermediate between the controlled bike park and the more rugged trails.”
The Nature Trails groups will also focus on the Nature Trail East efforts, expanding the existing trails near Kochs Lane from 36th Street west to 30th Street.
“We’re hoping to add about another mile of trail through there,” Adams said. “Once we get to 30th Street, then we just have to figure out the best way to go over or under the road there, and then bring it down to 24th Street.”
Volunteer days take place on Sundays and Wednesdays, currently scheduled through May. The Sunday sessions will all run 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. and fall on March 27, April 3, April 24, May 1, and May 22. The Wednesday work will take place in the evenings, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., with work scheduled for April 6, April 20, May 4, and May 18.
For information on events happening with the trails or to check trail conditions, visit quincyparkdistrict.com. To volunteer for the work-day efforts, contact Adams, the Nature Trails coordinator for the Park District, by text or phone at 217-316-2732.
