Pushing snow

An Illinois Department of Transportation truck clears the intersection at 48th and Broadway in Quincy on Thursday evening. Blowing snow and frigid wind chills hit the area ahead of the Christmas weekend.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Though the expected winter storm didn't bring as much snow as earlier predicted, the winds and cold temperatures arrived as forecast, impacting area roads and causing businesses around the area to make it an early day or close altogether.

Stan Reichert, Adams County Highway Department's maintenance superintendent, said the roads in rural Adams County weren't as bad as expected because of the lighter snowfall, but there were still trouble spots.

