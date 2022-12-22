QUINCY — Though the expected winter storm didn't bring as much snow as earlier predicted, the winds and cold temperatures arrived as forecast, impacting area roads and causing businesses around the area to make it an early day or close altogether.
Stan Reichert, Adams County Highway Department's maintenance superintendent, said the roads in rural Adams County weren't as bad as expected because of the lighter snowfall, but there were still trouble spots.
"We're seeing minimal drifting at the moment," Reichert said on Thursday afternoon. "There are a few spots where the wind isn't hitting the roads, so the snow is building up there and making for slick spots."
While the plows are out making sure the snow is pushed off the roads, the ice-melting salt and additives may not be going down as some might expect.
"As cold as it is, even with additives, the salt wouldn't do anything to melt the snow," Reichert said. "In fact, all it does is give more surface area for the snow to stick, so we're not putting anything down at the moment."
The Illinois Department of Transportation echoed that in a Twitter post, sharing that while sand might be spread for traction, the road salt mixtures don't really work in deep cold.
"The bitter cold will reduce the effectiveness of road salt and other chemicals we use," the post read. "Once air temps get into the single digits, road treatments don't work at all. It's science, man."
Quincy Medical Group's outlying clinics closed early on Thursday, with Lewistown and Canton closing at 3 p.m., and the Barry and Keokuk offices closed even earlier. QMG's Winchester clinic was closed all day. The Eye and Vision Institute at QMG also called it a day at 3 p.m.
"When faced with dangerous weather conditions, we do our best to meet our patients’ needs first," Brandon Selle said Thursday. Selle is QMG's senior vice president of core business operations ancillaries. "In many cases, we’re able to offer Telehealth, or virtual visits, for our patients, so they can speak with their doctor from the comfort of their homes. Making the decision to close our clinics involves many factors, with our top priority being the safety and wellbeing of our patients and employees."
In a similar move, SIU's Quincy Family Medicine closed at noon on Thursday. As of Thursday afternoon, neither facility had shared any decision regarding Friday hours.
A planned evening of music and drinks at State Street Theater was called off for Thursday, as well. Theater co-owner Douglas Peterson said the plan was to be open for people wanting a night out ahead of the holiday weekend, but prudence and safety took top billing.
"We talked about staying open just in case there were folks nearby who wanted something to do," Peterson said. "At the end of the day we didn't feel comfortable being purveyors of alcohol on a night where there wasn't a safe way to get to and from our venue.
Peterson added that with the frigid wind chill and snow on the grounds, there wasn't a good way to ensure an enjoyable evening out and a safe way home.
"We'd rather see everyone 10 times next year than try to push people to come out for one night," he said.
Reichert said the best plan of action with the current conditions would be to stay put if it's possible.
"Stay home if you don't have to go out," he said. "We'll be working all night to try and keep the roads clear, but it's safer to just stay in if you can."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.