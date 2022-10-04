QUINCY — Bank of Springfield in Quincy is partnering with Quanada for a winter clothing drive through Dec. 1.
Dropboxes can be found at BoS locations at 220 N. 48th St. and 1111 Maine St. in Quincy. New or lightly used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, or other winter wear can be donated. Donated clothing items will stay in the community to help keep those in need warm through the winter months.
