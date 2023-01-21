Winter Gathering in Quincy

Members of various Native tribes from across the nation will return to the Oakley-Lindsay Center Jan. 28 and 29 for the Winter Gathering and Great River Eagle Days.

 H-W File Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — The Standing Bear Council will host the annual Winter Gathering at the Oakley-Lindsay Center in Quincy on Jan. 28 and 29, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The Gathering is held in conjunction with Great River Eagle Days.

The Winter Gathering honors American Indian culture through sacred ceremonies and various types of entertainment. More than 30 educators and traders will be on hand offering everything from native-made jewelry to authentic native foods.

