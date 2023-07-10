Yohn trial to begin Tuesday

Judge Roger Thomson presides over court, June 21, 2022, at the Adams County Circuit Court. Thomson oversaw selection of the jury for the case on Monday, with opening statements expected Tuesday morning.

 H-W File Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — A jury of ten men and two women will begin hearing evidence Tuesday against a Springfield man charged with several counts related to a 2021 home invasion and vehicular hijacking.

Bradley S. Yohn is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.