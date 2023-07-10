QUINCY — A jury of ten men and two women will begin hearing evidence Tuesday against a Springfield man charged with several counts related to a 2021 home invasion and vehicular hijacking.
Bradley S. Yohn is charged with two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary.
He is alleged to have used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap Christine “Tina” Schmitt on Nov. 9, 2021. He then reportedly used force to enter the woman’s home and was alleged to have been carrying a knife.
Before the first members of the jury pool were brought in, additional motions to limit testimony were reviewed by Judge Roger Thomson. In denying the motions, Thomson determined that they should have been filed earlier, along with more than 200 other motions that have been filed by the defense.
Making additional claims of misconduct and mistreatment in the Adams County Jail, Yohn said he didn't feel he was prepared to go to trial.
"I'm at the point where I'll go to trial and lose just to get out of here," Yohn said.
Yohn, 36, asked Thomson to order a review of security footage in the jail to determine who may have accessed his discovery files.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state's attorney's office, argued that the court is not an investigatory body, and that Yohn had provided no evidence other than his own assertions. Thomson agreed with Jones that there was no cause presented to warrant another delay in the trial.
With final motions reviewed, Thomson moved on to selecting the jury for trial. The initial jury pool was brought into the courtroom and sworn in just before 9:30 a.m.
The jury selection process took around six hours, with the final panel of 12 jurors and three alternates being selected from a pool of 40. Two women and one man will serve as alternate jurors.
Along with the normal questions and admonishments to prospective jurors from Thomson, Jones asked if each juror would be able to avoid showing either favor for or prejudice against Yohn for representing himself.
"If (Assistant State's Attorney Laura Keck) or I have to object to something, you won't think it's just trained lawyers beating up on the defendant?" Jones asked on several occasions. "We're just doing our jobs."
Acting as his own defense representative, Yohn's questions primarily focused on how closely jurors had followed the case in the media and on social media.
Several potential jurors were dismissed due to having friends or family members in law enforcement, in particular the Adams County Sheriff's Department and county correctional officers.
Thomson noted while there were no close relationships cited, he elected to dismiss the prospective jurors. Based on Yohn's continued complaints of his treatment in the Adams County Jail, Thomson said his decision was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure an impartial jury.
Two points of contention during the selection process came about from Yohn addressing the potential jurors and one question Yohn asked near the end of the day.
Early in Monday's selection, it was established that jurors were to be identified only by juror numbers, though they did provide their names for the record. Jones objected after the second time Yohn referred to a juror by name, leading to an admonishment from Thomson.
In the afternoon session, Yohn asked a potential juror if they agreed that "we're both innocent until proven guilty," indicating both the defense and the prosecution. Jones objected to the question.
"I'm not on trial," he said, "so I would not be innocent until proven guilty."
The trial will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for housekeeping issues before the jury is brought in at 9 a.m. for opening statements. The trial is currently expected to last five to seven days.