QUINCY — The Women’s City Club will resume offering bridge lessons at the Lorenzo Bull House from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays starting April 6.
The lessons will pick up for those who completed the first session held in October or for anyone looking to refresh their bridge skills. The cost for this session will be $20 for Women’s City Club members or $25 for non-club members.
For more information or to reserve a spot in the lessons, please call 847-894-2757 or email linkdianrd@hotmail.com.
