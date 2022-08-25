QUINCY — When driving down State Street in Quincy, it may be hard to tell how much has changed on the northwest corner at the intersection of South Seventh Street, but work is ahead of pace, according to owner and contractor Andy Caley.
"We're almost done cleaning out the interior," Caley said Thursday. "In the next week or two, we expect to have the top plate on, then the trusses for the new roof will be coming in."
The building was gutted by a fire May 18, and was originally slated to be torn down as part of the city's fix-or-flatten program. Caley and his wife, Dana, bought the building to renovate into apartments as part of the Calftown Corners project. The fire was a setback, Caley said, but it's not stopping them.
"It's had a big cost," he said. "In time, in energy, and in money. The fire was a heartbreak for us, but I think that will make the story have an even happier ending when we get done."
Caley said he's been in contact with the City of Quincy about getting Seventh Street reopened to traffic. While he hasn't received an answer yet, he said he expects that opening to come in the next week or two.
"We may have to close the street again later," he said, "especially when we're getting the roof on, but that would just be for a day or two here and there."
The May fire was the second the building suffered in recent years. In 2008, a fatal fire left the building empty until the recent purchase of the property. Because of the level of damage from that fire, the Caleys said they weren't able to get it insured until substantial renovation was completed. The costs associated with the fire cleanup and repair became an added cost for the development.
"We've had extra manpower on it from what we had originally planned," Caley said. "I would say probably double the amount we were thinking, because we wanted to hedge against any issues that might have come up. So far, we haven't run into anything unexpected, so that has let us get ahead of the original schedule."
In July, Caley told the Quincy City Council that the current plan will be to redevelop the building into a six-unit apartment with the possibility of commercial space on the first floor.
Caley said the support from not only city officials, but from the citizens of Quincy have helped keep the project pushing forward.
"I can't say enough how thankful we are for the support from the citizens here," he said. "I've had people come up and say 'thank you' for the work and to give us their best wishes, and that's really what helps us get through these tough times."
