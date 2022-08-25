Seventh and State

Andy Caley of Caley Custom Construction said the work to clean up and renovate the building at Seventh and State streets in Quincy is ahead of schedule following a fire that gutted the building in May.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — When driving down State Street in Quincy, it may be hard to tell how much has changed on the northwest corner at the intersection of South Seventh Street, but work is ahead of pace, according to owner and contractor Andy Caley.

"We're almost done cleaning out the interior," Caley said Thursday. "In the next week or two, we expect to have the top plate on, then the trusses for the new roof will be coming in."

