QUINCY — Work continues on the construction of new basketball courts in Quincy’s Berrian Park. The work is being done through volunteer work and materials provided by the Quincy Park District.
Kasey Schuster of Schuster Construction has started attempts at fundraising early in 2020, but those efforts were put on hold as the pandemic took hold around the world. In September 2020, the Quincy Park District approved just under $37,000 in materials for two new full-sized basketball courts in Berrian Park.
“I grew up in this neighborhood, played here my entire life,” Schuster said. “The old court there, it floods every time it rains. It’s cracked, it’s small. If you look at other places around Quincy, this one doesn’t compare to those. Bu I think this is probably still the number one place people come to play basketball.”
Work on Saturday involved removing the concrete forms from the new court area. The concrete was poured two weeks ago, with Emrick Brothers Construction donating their time to handle the concrete work. The next step will be grading the surrounding ground after the city replaces or moves some long-buried manhole covers.
“They found these manholes that had been buried for about 30 years,” Schuster said. “One was in the middle of the court. We actually had to move the court a little bit because it would have been right where the hoop was going to be.”
Schuster said the target is to have all the work finished by the end of July, but that will depend on the weather and getting volunteers out to help.
“We have good help today,” he said. “And we had about 14 guys out here helping pour the concrete.”
When completed, the new basketball area will have a bleacher pad and a full lighting system to make the courts accessible any time the park is open.