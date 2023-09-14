QUINCY — On her way back down the Mississippi River from La Crosse, Wis., to Hannibal, Mo., the WWII-era naval vessel LST-325 drew large crowds Thursday afternoon at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park and at Lock and Dam 21.
Cruise director Ken Rupp, a veteran himself, said the fundraising cruise for the LST — or Landing Ship, Tank in military nomenclature — was going about as well as could be hoped for.
"We haven't broken anything yet," Rupp said. "With about four weeks on the water, that's a good sign."
LST-325 left her home port of Evansville, Ind., on Aug. 21 for this year's cruise, traveling to north Wisconsin before making stops in Dubuque, Iowa, and Hannibal, Mo., on the return trip.
"We'll be open starting at 9 a.m. Friday," Rupp said. "We're going to have an opening ceremony with Mayor Pro Tem Dobson and then we'll be happy to have guests come aboard."
Tickets to tour the vintage vessel are $15 for adults and $7 for students. Rupp said the typical response he gets when people first come aboard is awe.
"That's really the most common reaction," he said. "People come on board and you can just watch them simply look around. There's so much information to take in, so much to process, they're just in awe."
For the volunteer crew, the excitement comes from bringing one bit of history to people all over the country.
"We have fun sharing this piece of history," Rupp said. "We've met so many families that have ties to this ship or other landing ships in their history, it's just great for us."
The history of this specific ship is deep and striking. LST-325 took part in Operation Overlord, making more than 40 trips across the English Channel in support of the invasion of Normandy in 1944 during World War II. Along with Normandy, the ship also served at Solerno and Sicily in the Italian efforts as well as spending time in the North African theater.
After the war in the early 1960s, LST-325 was sold to the Greek government and served for another 40 years before being acquired as a museum ship.
"When visitors come aboard, they'll also see Greek markings along with those from the U.S.," Rupp said. "That was part of our agreement, to honor the complete service history for both countries. And we're more than happy to do that."
The money raised from visitor ticket purchases goes into maintaining the ship, keeping it open as a public museum in Evansville most of the year and keeping the craft ready to sail for the annual cruise.
"We're a 501(c)3, and this cruise is our big fundraiser to help us keep things afloat, quite literally," Rupp said. "We've got a drydock coming up at the end of January, and we're looking at spending at least $2 million in drydock."
During that repair session, Rupp said items like a complete hull inspection, some internal piping systems, and some hoped-for updates will be looked at.
"The hull inspection comes first, and we'll see what they find on that. That's a 10-year requirement for us."
While traversing the hundreds of miles up and down the Mississippi River, the ship passes through more than a dozen locks under the control of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Rupp said the trip has been incredibly smooth in that regard.
"The Corps of Engineers have been so great for us," he said. "We've basically gotten right in at every lock right when we've gotten there. In fact, one of our volunteer crew members used to work for the Corps, and he got to see his lock from the other side for a change. It makes it a smaller world."
Following the drydock stay in early 2024, Rupp said plans are already being made for next year's tour cruise.
"Next year, our plan is to go through Pittsburgh, Pa., down to Wheeling, W.Va., and then go to Marietta, Ohio."
If LST-325 reaches the 10,000 visitor mark Rupp hopes for, that means the ship will have played host to nearly 40,000 people in the month-long trip.
"In La Crosse, Wis., we had about 17,000 people come through, and another 12,000 in Dubuque, Iowa," Rupp said.
"This is an all-volunteer crew, so we don't get paid, but at 7 gallons to the mile, we go through a lot of diesel fuel," he said of the trip. "Without the support of communities like this, we wouldn't be able to do what we do. So we certainly want everyone to come out and see us and visit the ship so we can keep this history alive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.