QUINCY — A small ceremony was held Saturday at the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy to honor a World War II veteran in residence at the Home.
Enoch “Nick” Scull, Jr, 97, of Sandwich, Ill., was recognized for his service in protecting the small Luxembourg town of Hosingen during the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.
Gaston Stronck, Ambassador from Luxembourg to the United States, presented Mr. Scull with the Order of Merit of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, rank of Officer. The medal was awarded in recognition of Scull’s service as a member of Company B, 103 Engineer Battalion, who held the town of Hosingen with 300 soldiers against roughly 5,000 German troops, including tanks and artillery.
When supplies were exhausted, the American forces surrendered and were taken prisoner by the Germans. But their delaying tactics allowed the US 101st Airborne to prepare a counterattack and begin the liberation of Luxembourg.
“Luxembourg, today, would not be a free country if we hadn’t had the American soldiers like Mr. Scull,” Ambassador Stronck said in his remarks. “Luxembourg, today, would not be a Democratic state, in Luxembourg, we would not have the rule of law without heroes and brave men like the American soldiers, and Mr. Scull.”
Illinois Senator Jil Tracy read a certificate that was presented by the Illinois Senate “for his defense of Luxembourg in the Battle of the Bulge during WWII, and joins with the great people of Luxembourg in honoring him for his valiant service to them and to our country.”
Representing Governor J.B. Pritzker was Deputy Governor Sol Flores, presenting a proclamation from the governor’s office naming June 11, 2021 as Enoch Scull, Jr. Day of Recognition.
In part, the proclamation read: “Tech 4 Scull persevered throughout the darkest of hours. He and his cohorts can be said to have changed the course of the battle.”
Others in attendance were Rep. Randy Frese, the director of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Terry Prince, and Troy Culbertson, the administrator of IVH-Quincy, along with family and friends of Scull and other IVH residents and staff.
Following the ceremony, Ambassador Stronck said the reason this recognition has been so long in coming was because his country simply didn’t know about the soldiers for many years following the war. It wasn’t until Alice Flynn wrote a book, “The Heroes of Hosingen: Their Untold Story,” that they learned of the heroics of the time.
“About a year ago, Mr. Scull’s son sent me a nice hand-written letter, explaining what his father did,” Stronck said. “That was for his last birthday, and we sent a letter and some small gifts, but I felt that wasn’t enough. So I proposed this declaration.
“Getting a military declaration in Luxembourg is a procedure. We went through that procedure for the last year. As soon as I had the medal in my hand in Washington, I arranged this with Mr. Scull’s son and with the Veterans Home. That’s why we’re here today.”
After a moment, Stronck added: “And I think it’s never too late to recognize our veterans.”