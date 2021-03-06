QUINCY — Yard waste collection throughout the city of Quincy will resume starting the week of March 15.
Evans Recycling will collect yard waste in properly marked containers or special paper yard waste bags. Containers must be marked with a stripe contrasting with the container’s color, about 12 inches from the top of the container. The total weight of bags cannot be more than 40 pounds. Plastic bags and 55-gallon drums will not be collected.
Leaves, grass and small branches will all be collected. Branches must be no more than 1 inch in diameter and no more than 4 foot in length. Garbage or recycling items should not be placed in the yard waste containers.
The Evans Recycling site at 711 West Radio Road will be open seven days a week beginning on March 15. The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Dec. 1.