QUINCY, Ill. — The Quincy Family YMCA announced that this fall's flag football season is on track to be the biggest season they've ever hosted.
The season starts on September 13 for the program, and the Y is extending the registration through Monday to ensure everyone that intends to register has an opportunity. The YMCA reported 270 students from Adams and Hancock counties have already registered for the season.
Teams are organized along grade levels for players from pre-school age (three and over) through sixth grade. For the PeeWee league (ages three to five), the program is structured as a camp style event on Monday evenings. The cost is $35 for members of the YMCA and $45 for non-members.
For older students, the flag football season is broken into league games. First and second grade are together, as are third and fourth, and finally fifth and sixth grades. The league games will take place on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The costs are $50 for members and $65 for non-members.
For both leagues, costs are reduced for additional students: 20% off for a second child, 30% for the third child, and the fourth or higher child is free. These discount apply to both members and non-members.
For more information or to register for the season, please visit quincyymca.net/programs/youth-development/youth-sports or the YMCA at 3101 Maine St. in Quincy.