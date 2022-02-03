QUINCY — In the week leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, the Quincy Family YMCA is hitting the field to try and restock the Horizons Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry.
With the double-impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent cold weather and winter storms, Horizons is running low on what they can offer those in need. Beginning on Monday and running through Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 13, the YMCA will host a drop-off at their front desk. While any donations are welcome, the top current needs that Horizon says are in demand include: shampoo; feminine products; men’s deodorant; tissues; ready-to-eat soup; ramen noodles; instant oatmeal; crackers; pasta/rice sides; and spaghetti sauce.
Along with the food drive itself, the Y will also host a Super Bowl Workout on Feb. 13. The workout will be free for both members and non-members when they donate to Horizons. The goal is to help collect as many goods as possible for the food pantry. Classes will run at noon, 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:15 p.m. with 11 total classes being offered.
For more information, please contact the Quincy Family YMCA at 217-222-9622 or online at quincyymca.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.