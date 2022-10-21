QUINCY — Firefighters from the Quincy Fire Department were called out to a residential fire at 2300 York on Friday afternoon.
Assistant Chief Thurman Munger said the home was undergoing construction work, and a work crew soldering some copper guttering accidentally ignited the blaze in the eaves of the residence around 2 p.m.
