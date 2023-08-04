QUINCY — Runners, sponsors, volunteers, and other supporters of the 19th Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run were sporting a little extra splash of color before starting the 135-mile trek on Friday.
"Hayden wanted to help us fundraise, so I thought 'what can a little kid do?'" said Nicole Wheatley. "She decided on friendship bracelets. I figured we might make a couple hundred dollars selling them at $5 per bracelet. We're well over $1,000 right now. So I think that's a pretty positive response."
Hayden, Wheatley's 8-year-old daughter was a patient of St. Jude's cancer treatment methods before her second birthday. With supplies her mom bought, she and her sister, Adelyn, worked to make hundreds of friendship bracelets to sell to support the St. Jude Run.
"She had brain cancer at 19 month old," Wheatley said. ""Even though she was treated at the University of Iowa, there are protocols that St. Jude releases for patients to be a part of a study. She was chosen to be part of that protocol, so her treatment path was a little different than most kids with her type of cancer."
Since 2005, the Quincy to Peoria Run as raised more than $1.5 million to support the research, treatment, and families of patients at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Runners will make the trip in a 24-hour relay-style run, ending up at the St. Jude Telethon in Peoria on Saturday afternoon, joining runs that converge on Peoria on Saturday.
"(Hayden's) aunt, Sarah Braden, is running, and I help every year as a volunteer," Wheatley said.
Braden said having the bracelets with her niece's name will give the runners motivation to keep pushing through.
"When we're tired and hot and sweaty, we can look down at our wrists say 'keep going for the kids," she said.
Before the runners set off, Wheatley addresses the crowd to express her gratitude at the show of support, not just for purchasing the bracelets, but for the run overall to help St. Jude's mission.
"You have no idea what it means to us, and I hope you never do. But before I was a cancer mom, I wasn't. It can happen to any of us."
