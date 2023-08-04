QUINCY — Runners, sponsors, volunteers, and other supporters of the 19th Quincy to Peoria St. Jude Run were sporting a little extra splash of color before starting the 135-mile trek on Friday.

"Hayden wanted to help us fundraise, so I thought 'what can a little kid do?'" said Nicole Wheatley. "She decided on friendship bracelets. I figured we might make a couple hundred dollars selling them at $5 per bracelet. We're well over $1,000 right now. So I think that's a pretty positive response."

