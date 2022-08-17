QUINCY — Friday marks the last day to purchase tickets to the Aug. 26 "A Voice For All Women in Sync" YWCA fundraiser at a reduced price.
Tickets for this year's event are $55 each for a night of lip-sync performances by: Chris Austin of the Quincy Country Club; Paige Pfeiffer, Makayla Buckley, and Robin Bailey of Rethink Media Group; Dr. Erin Sheffield of Quincy Medical Group; Austin Young of 644 Maine; Heidi Welty and Salvation Army staff; Shawn Jones of the Beat Arts Academy; and Trenton Henderson of Quincy University.
After Friday, tickets will increase to $65 each. The fundraiser will take place at the Oakley Lindsay Center in Quincy, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the events starting at 6 p.m.
Along with the entertainment, the YWCA will also honor Latonya Brock, Dallas Duncan-Klauser, and Kaitlyn Smith for their contributions to community efforts.
Tickets for "A Voice For All Women in Sync" can be purchased at the YWCA Quincy office, 639 York St., Suite 200, or online at ywcaquincy.org. Information on table reservations can be made by contacting YWCA executive director Maria Rench at 217-221-9922 or mariarench@ywcaquincy.org.
