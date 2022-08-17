QUINCY — Friday marks the last day to purchase tickets to the Aug. 26 "A Voice For All Women in Sync" YWCA fundraiser at a reduced price.

Tickets for this year's event are $55 each for a night of lip-sync performances by: Chris Austin of the Quincy Country Club; Paige Pfeiffer, Makayla Buckley, and Robin Bailey of Rethink Media Group; Dr. Erin Sheffield of Quincy Medical Group; Austin Young of 644 Maine; Heidi Welty and Salvation Army staff; Shawn Jones of the Beat Arts Academy; and Trenton Henderson of Quincy University.

