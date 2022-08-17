ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for public input regarding the Upper Mississippi Restoration program, including the Quincy Bay project.
The Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association has been working with the Corps, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to implement efforts to clean out and reconstruct Quincy's bay between the Illinois shore and Quinsippi Island. The project area includes roughly 2,100 acres in the Pool 21 area of the Upper Mississippi River.
In lieu of a face-to-face open house, the Corps has posted a video presentation on the project at go.usa.gov/xSwkZ to provide information to the public. The video gives a basic overview of the project area, a description of project goals, and a listing of potential features that could be added to the area.
QBAREA will host a public meeting Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4-8 p.m. at the Quincy Park District office, 1231 Bonansinga Drive, to assist the public with questions they may have and to help with accessing the online materials and submitting comments.
Public comments are being accepted through Sept. 16 through the website above, by mail to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, Attn: Regional Planning and Environmental Division North – Rachel Perrine, Clock Tower Building, P.O. Box 2004, Rock Island, IL 61201, or by email to PublicInvolvement@usace.army.mil.
