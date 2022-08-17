QBAREA public information

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on restoring parts of the Mississippi River, including Quincy Bay.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking for public input regarding the Upper Mississippi Restoration program, including the Quincy Bay project.

The Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association has been working with the Corps, along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to implement efforts to clean out and reconstruct Quincy's bay between the Illinois shore and Quinsippi Island. The project area includes roughly 2,100 acres in the Pool 21 area of the Upper Mississippi River.

