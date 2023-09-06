QUINCY — The city of Quincy's health insurance plan was slammed by many employees during a two-hour long meeting Wednesday night, with many taking aim at the city's insurance consultant.

Complexities in the insurance system caused what relevant experts the city had available to be in constant rotation to the microphone. As Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, pointed out near the end of the meeting, onlookers had five more questions for every one answered by the consultant, Jim Baxter, who was unable to satisfy the council’s questions about the issues. Employees of the city repeatedly stated that Baxter was not answering their questions.

