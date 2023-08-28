QUINCY — The Quincy City Council addressed city employee insurance issues Monday after a Quincy Police officer said employees were not told the truth.
Through Jim Baxter, the city’s insurance contractor, Quincy recently canceled its gap insurance with American Public Life, requesting refunds on all policies. Officer Patrick Hollensteiner said Mayor Mike Troup told city employees the reason for the account change was the policy of APL’s new president.
“Coalition Healthcare is not a registered insurance company. Jim Baxter is not a registered insurance agent,” Hollensteiner said. “So when we started to throw a fuss about it, we got pushback at an Insurance Committee meeting. I addressed the mayor and I asked him if he would reject any proposals that included Jim Baxter for insurance. Until this day, he would not give a direct answer. In fact, I believe during the Insurance Committee meeting he told me that Jim Baxter was gonna save us money.”
Hollensteiner said Troup previously tried to blame Quincy Medical Group and Blessing Hospital for medical bills not being paid. Numerous employees have had issues with medical bills in recent months.
Only after calling APL himself was Hollensteiner able to discover that Baxter was responsible for the cancellation.
“The mayor just said in the Personnel Committee that APL did not handle the claims and canceled it. That is not true,” Hollensteiner said.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said the check from the insurance refund didn’t arrive at the City Council, and Troup provided no notice of its receipt. Rather than being sent directly to the City Council, the check was sent to a lockbox in Elmhurst.
“Well, first of all, we can't get a clear answer as to whether the insurance was canceled or overdue, or funded,” Farha said. “Secondly, we've had nothing but problems. Claims haven't been paid. People are finding out they're not insured. They're postponing health care. It's unacceptable.
For his part, Troup promised the city would cover any gaps in coverage in city employee claims out of its own pocket and promised to reach out to all insurance companies involved.
“Is it fair to say there's been hiccups along the way with all of this? Absolutely,” Troup said. “And we're doing our best to make sure the employees have the coverage that we say they do.”
As a result of the opaque decision making progress behind the cancellation of the gap insurance, Farha moved investigate the issue through the state attorney's office and was seconded by Greg Fletcher, R-1.
The council will vote on the investigation next week.
