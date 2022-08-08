Council greenlights Southern Airways' bid

QUINCY — Southern Airways Express cleared its second hurdle Monday night in its quest to become the city’s essential air service provider.
All that remains is official selection from the U.S. Department of Transportation in Washington.
By a vote of 12-0, the City Council approved the Aeronautics Committee recommendation that Palm Beach, Fla.-based Southern Airways Express succeed Cape Air at Quincy Regional Airport for routes to and from Chicago and St. Louis.
Long-time travel agent and Travel House of Quincy owner Mecki Kosin stepped forward prior to the vote to address the 13 council members in attendance.
But not without some reservations.
“I ask council to consider (this vote) carefully,” Kosin said. “It’s going to be hard for them because my clients right now have no faith in our airport. And I told that to (Southern Airways Express Chief Commercial Officer) Mark (Cestari).
“I said the biggest job you have is to convince the people of Quincy that you’re going to be here, and you’re going to fly when you say you will.”
Kosein said she understands the challenges that airlines face, but as a business owner she emphasized the importance of reliability in the travel industry.
“We can all understand (bad) weather. I wouldn’t want to be up in one of those little nutshells when the weather is bad,” she said. “But I also have many clients who want to fly from Quincy. They need reliable air service.”
Interim airport director Gabe Hanifan dispelled rumors that by recommending single-engine service the city would never be eligible for a twin-engine carrier to return to Baldwin Field.
“Not true,” Hanifan said, when addressing a question from Ward 5 Alderman John Mast.
Mayor Mike Troup verified Hanifan’s response by adding that he spoke with DOT officials Monday morning to confirm that Quincy would not be prevented from adding twin-engine service in the future, if it decided to go that route.
“But if we reject these two options in front of us right, now” Troup said, “there’s a chance the airport goes dark. I don’t think any of us wants that.”
