QUINCY — The Quincy City Council took action on a coupe of agenda items Monday night, none perhaps as popular as its decision to deny a proposal to rezone 1700 Koch's Lane from single family residential to neighborhood residential to allow for the construction of multi-family residential units.
One week earlier the city's Plan Commission had heard from several residents in the Windemere neighborhood who had expressed concern that introduction of multi-family units, or apartment buildings, would perhaps create some overcrowding.
“I’m here to represent many of the people in our neighborhood,” said Daniel Musholt, who has lived in the neighborhood for the past 20 years. “For the various reasons that we discussed (at last week’s Plan Commission meeting), we oppose the rezoning request because it ultimately would change the character of our, and the surrounding, neighborhoods.
“I would personally like to thank the Commission for their thoughtful consideration they gave to our concerns at last week’s meeting.”
The Council also unanimously rejected a resolution to authorize a $12,500 hotel market feasibility study that had been passed out of the Finance Committee a week ago without recommendation.
Mayor Mike Troup was disappointed by the vote but remains undeterred in his pursuit to increase both the housing and hotel room options for both newcomers and visitors to Quincy.
“We’re short of hotels and we’re short on housing,” Troup said. “I think the message is the City Council doesn’t want to spend money on a study that somebody else should be paying for."
Council did authorize a resolution to enter into a Mid-Town Business District redevelopment agreement with the Charles & Kathie Marx Trust for $200,000 to put toward the construction of 6,000 square feet of retail space at the northeast corner of 30th and Broadway streets.
• The Safe and Livable Housing Committee of Quincy will present the first of five Tenant Workshops at 5 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, 739 N. Eighth St.
The program will begin with Terry Austin, a landlord and owner of rental properties in Quincy, and Dorinda Smith, an educator with Teen Reach/Bella Ease, who will discuss housekeeping and maintenance issues. Cleaning supplies will be exhibited with an explanation about how to use them. A set of cleaning supplies will be given to tenants to take home at the end of the program.
“Our goal is to not make anyone feel guilty, but to provide helpful tips on housekeeping skills,” said committee chairman Janet Conover.
Although the limit for tenants was set at 20, due to a registration and answering machine issue, the total number of tenants may be as high as 29 or 30. Tenants who were not able to register and attend this first workshop are encouraged to take one of three workshops that will be held in 2023, Conover said.
