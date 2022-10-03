City Council meeting Monday, October 3, 2022

Central Services Assistant Director John Schafer told City Council Monday night that last week's citywide cleanup resulted in the collection of approximately 440 tons of household items.

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council took action on a coupe of agenda items Monday night, none perhaps as popular as its decision to deny a proposal to rezone 1700 Koch's Lane from single family residential to neighborhood residential to allow for the construction of multi-family residential units.

One week earlier the city's Plan Commission had heard from several residents in the Windemere neighborhood who had expressed concern that introduction of multi-family units, or apartment buildings, would perhaps create some overcrowding.

