QUINCY — The Quincy City Council debated how to best remove Coalition Health as the city’s insurance counselor after the Personnel Committee began its assessment of new insurance plans.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, on Monday proposed the council immediately sever all ties with consultant Jim Baxter and Coalition, having the city attorney and comptroller pick up the slack.
“We don’t need Jim Baxter to purchase reinsurance,” Farha said. “All I'm doing is saying (we're) giving him notice he's done. And we have that right. I've read the agreement. We can do it. Now. He wants to take us to court. So what? Get in line.”
He was joined by Aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-1, and Jeff Bergman, R-2, declaring the city should remove Baxter from all future business, but Mayor Mike Troup and Bergman shot down the idea of doing so immediately since Baxter still holds city employee’s health data and plan information.
The other three health insurance proposals — one for examining emails between Baxter and Troup, another for purchasing a new insurance policy directly from American Public Life and reimbursing city employees their deductibles for old bills and the last for hiring independent auditors — were tabled indefinitely.
“I’m not voting until I can see how much it costs,” Bergman said about the new APL plan.
The city administration is determining how exactly Baxter used money the city sent to him, awaiting proposals from CPA firms. Initially, city employees had no idea that Baxter was using APL to provide insurance, assuming instead that Coalition was a health insurance provider with its own rates.
The city doesn’t know what rates APL was actually charging Coalition.
According to Farha, Baxter was able to draw funds directly from one of the city’s accounts.
Troup said the city is determining where the funds went. The city requested the records from Baxter on Aug. 30. He hasn’t given the city a date at which he will provide full records of his fund usage.
“I would assume that this gentleman has all this data on the spreadsheet,” Fletcher said. “It should be the easiest thing on God's green earth to give it to us. I don't understand this. And I'm very, very much of the notion that as soon as we can get through this mess, he needs go away.”
In other business, Director of Human Resources Jennifer Winking presented a request for proposals report to the Personnel Committee with an emphasis on customer support, and keeping premiums low.
Winking divided the two providers into between the two unknown companies, which each offered three plans.
The first company, which was most attractive to the committee, offered a plan with $1,000 to $3,000 deductibles, a plan with no deductibles and a plan with $2,000 to $4,000 deductibles.
The second company offered plans that officials said had prohibitively expensive premiums.
Winking said she would like to focus on the first company's option with $1,000 to $3,000 deductibles, since it is similar to the plan the city had when it was self insured. The plan would eliminate the need for gap insurance, and offers $29 copays for a doctor's visit — lower than the current $35 — and $50 for specialists.
The plan would result in a 16% increase in premiums.
The committee also reviewed a high-deductible plan with health savings accounts from the first company.
Unfortunately, Winking said full health insurance plans and HSAs would nullify the benefit of having a health clinic by making employees pay twice for the same benefit. She suggested reducing the clinics range of services if such plans are implemented.
Union representatives for the police and fire departments told the meeting that removing the clinic would lose employees free physical therapy sessions, X-rays, and other benefits, but might be acceptable if the city paid savings from premiums into employee HSAs.
All the proposals were initial quotes. Once they are given the city’s claim data, the actual numbers will be available.
The committee instructed Winking to provide the companies with city claims data and come back with solid numbers and opinions from the insurance committee.
The City Council also:
• Heard from Police Chief Adam Yates who said there aren't enough auxiliary officers to fully staff events. The department currently has seven or eight auxiliary officers and it takes three to six months to train new ones.
• Approved the purchase of three 2023 Ford Police Interceptor SUVs from Sutton Ford of Matteson for $127,386. The new squad cars will be retrofitted with emergency equipment and prison transport safety equipment by Federal Signal of University Park for $42,324.
• Agreed to spend $35,644 to provide basic law enforcement training five new police officers at training centers in Champaign and Dixon.
• Approved a $19,000 contract with the University of Missouri-Columbia Fire and Rescue Training Institute for "hot burn" training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.