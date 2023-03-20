QUINCY — A resolution to sell the City Hall Annex building to Quincy Township was tabled for a week at Monday's City Council meeting.
The proposed $347,000 sale was delayed as the city and township are waiting on a building inspection report.
The resolution said the price for the building at 706 Maine was derived from the sale of similar downtown property.
Aldermen sitting as the Town Board last week approved a resolution to buy the building.
The township currently leases space on the second floor of the building, and Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials rents space on the first floor.
The township would charge rent to the city for the Planning and Development offices on the third floor and the traffic offices and storage space in the basement.
Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said the cost of the lease remains under discussion.
The city will lease space in the building until City Hall reconstruction is completed.
Though no vote was taken, Mays said the City Hall Committee agreed that renovation of City Hall was preferable than constructing a new building. The committee reviewed requests for qualifications for work at City Hall.
The city has budgeted $3 million for City Hall renovations.
In other business, the City Council approved the $29,309 purchase of two pre-fabricated ADA compliant platform ramps from EZ-Acess of Marganfield, Ky., for the Hy-Vee on Harrison and Refreshment Services Pepsi, North 12th and Locust, recycling drop-off sites.
Director of Public Works Jeffrey Conte said the ramps should arrive next week and can be installed right away.
The third site at the Home Depot will have ramps.
Aldermen also:
• Agreed to apply for a financial assistance grant for operating Quincy Transit Lines.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Adams County for reimbursement from the county's Strong Communities Program grant for demolition and related costs with the fix-or-flatten program.
• Concurred with the Traffic Commission recommendation to install a stop sign for westbound traffic at North 11th and Hampshire, which would make the intersection an all-way stop. An ordinance will be drafted.
