Council tables resolution for annex building sale

The Quincy City Council on Monday tabled a resolution for the sale of the City Hall Annex building. Aldermen sitting as the Town Board last week approved a resolution to buy the building.

 H-W Photo/Matt Hopf

QUINCY — A resolution to sell the City Hall Annex building to Quincy Township was tabled for a week at Monday's City Council meeting.

The proposed $347,000 sale was delayed as the city and township are waiting on a building inspection report. 

