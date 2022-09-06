30th & State

The Quincy City Council postponed a vote Tuesday that would have taken steps to move the State Street corridor between 24th and 36th streets from a rural roadway to an urban roadway. The city is preparing a federal grant application to cover the cost of the project.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Public comment prior to the second reading of ordinance that would alter the way the city collects recyclabling dominated the first 45 minutes of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

Several of the commenters who spoke at last week’s council meeting in favor of retaining curbside pickup reiterated their support. More of the same is expected from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers when Mayor Mike Troup hosts the second public forum to address the future of recycling in the city.

