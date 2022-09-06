QUINCY — Public comment prior to the second reading of ordinance that would alter the way the city collects recyclabling dominated the first 45 minutes of Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
Several of the commenters who spoke at last week’s council meeting in favor of retaining curbside pickup reiterated their support. More of the same is expected from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers when Mayor Mike Troup hosts the second public forum to address the future of recycling in the city.
“We want to make sure everyone has a chance to express their opinion,” Troup said, “and to make known their preference. The city has financial considerations, and the public has its preferences. We’re trying to strike a happy medium for all.”
The council approved five of the six resolutions presented. The 13 members present (Alderman Tony Sassen, R-4, was absent) voted to table a resolution that would support jurisdictional transfer of 36th Street between State and Broadway to the state of Illinois and the acceptance of State Street by the city of Quincy from 24th to 36th Street.
That portion of State Street is considered a "rural section" with just a two-lane road lacking curbs, gutters and sidewalks.
The city is preparing to submit an application for a $10 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to upgrade the stretch to an "urban section" by adding curbs, gutters sidewalks and possibly bike lanes. The state would cover a local $2.5 million match.
The proposed project had the highest public support of any priority project in the Quincy Regional Transportation Plan.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, asked to postpone the vote for a week, due to the absence of Sassen.
“This involves primarily the 4th and 5th Wards, and one who has a significant voice in this is not here,” Farha said.
Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said the week delay would not impact the grant application for funding. The vote, according to Bevelheimer, would permit the jurisdictional transfer to occur, assuming the grant is awarded.
Council approved a resolution authorizing a $1.2 million loan to the airport fund from the general fund to pay for the solar array project at Quincy Regional Airport. The loan will be repaid over a term of 16 years with anticipated annual savings of $60,000 in utility costs, in addition to an approximately $70,000 in Solar Renewable Energy Certificates for the first six years.
Council also approved a $1.3 million bid from Diamond Construction Co. for the 2022 Alley Improvement Project which includes new asphalt paving on 43 alleys located throughout the city.
In addition to the recycling discussion, Janet Conover and Carol Nichols presented plans during public comment for an upcoming Tenant Workshop Program. Sponsored by the Safe and Livable Housing Committee of Quincy, Illinois, the five-week program will begin Oct. 4 at First Baptist Church. Topics for discussion during the series include “Healthy Homes,” “Working with City Hall,” “Health in Mind, Body and Spirit,” “Money Management” and “Food: Cheap Simple Fun.”
Conover anticipates each session to last about 90 minutes, and there will be incentives for participation. For more information, contact First Baptist Church at 217-223-4468 or firstbaptistchurch@fbcqcy.org, or the Quincy Housing Authority at 217-222-0720 or qcyhous@adams.net.
