QUINCY — The Quincy City Council quickly approved large sewage projects Monday evening, but aldermen were reminded they couldn’t table insurance issues indefinitely.
“Has anyone heard from (insurance consultant Jim) Baxter since his little performance a couple of weeks ago?” said Patty Maples, a former alderman and 27-year city employee. “Did anyone receive the (financial) information requested? I didn’t think so. My thinking is that you are entitled to that from someone working for you.”
Maples brought up the three tabled resolutions from last week, for examining emails between Baxter and Troup, purchasing a new insurance policy from American Public Life and for the mayor hiring independent auditors.
“Last week, you aldermen, decided to table things indefinitely. You can’t do that. You guys need to step up and work together with the mayor to get this resolved,” Maples said. “The fact is, this person (Baxter) has got names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of anybody on the health insurance and their spouses and dependents. That’s all on you and things could go south real quick.”
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, kept Maples at the microphone, pointing out no other City Council leaders, previous mayors and the vast majority of city employees, were responsible for the insurance issue.
“They just need to volunteer to raise their right hand,” Farha said, implying Mayor Mike Troup.
“I get it, the people in the audience, the people at home are not happy with the aldermen,” Farha said. “But I want to tell you all something on TV and everywhere. When anything goes wrong, the aldermen are to blame. When anything goes right, everybody else takes credit. And I just want to reinforce we didn't have these problems when Kyle (Moore) was there.”
Maples said that she was not blaming the aldermen, but that, “if something happens now, you know you are right. It’s gonna be on all of you now.”
In other business, aldermen signed off on several large expenses.
D&L Excavating of Liberty will receive $163,790 to re-route a sanitary sewer line at Homan Creek at Ellington Road because the Illinois Department of Transportation is replacing a box culvert that carries Ill. 96 (North 24th Street) over Homan Creek at Ellington Road. The city will be reimbursed by the state for all costs.
Rees Construction will replace a collapsed storm seer on South 12th near Harrison for $170,513.
Eighty Glock pistols will be bought from Kiesler Police Supply of Jeffersonville, Ind., for $13,000, which includes trade-in value. The new pistols will have laser sight capabilities.
Richards Electric Motor Co. will repair a central processing unit at the Waste Water Treatment Plant for $14,518.
