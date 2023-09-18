ABWA posing

The Quincy Chapter of the American Business Women's Association was recognized at Monday's City Council meeting as Sept. 22 was proclaimed American Business Women's Day and the group's 60th anniversary. 

 H-W PHOTO/DANIEL BETHERS

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council quickly approved large sewage projects Monday evening, but aldermen were reminded they couldn’t table insurance issues indefinitely.

“Has anyone heard from (insurance consultant Jim) Baxter since his little performance a couple of weeks ago?” said Patty Maples, a former alderman and 27-year city employee. “Did anyone receive the (financial) information requested? I didn’t think so. My thinking is that you are entitled to that from someone working for you.”

