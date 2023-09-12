QUINCY — The Adams County Veterans Assistance Commission will receive funding from the county.
The Adams County Board unanimously approved $353,000 for the commission Tuesday night.
The commission is designed to be a “one stop shop” for all of veterans needs. It advocates for them so they can receive their benefits from the many layers of government. Specifically, it represents veterans trying to claim benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs, which the board heard can take as many as 13 years for unaided veterans.
“We’ll have veteran service officers on staff that will be plugged directly into the VA computer system to get the paperwork much quicker, much more efficiently,” said Paul Havermale, spokesman for the commission.
The county was first approached by the Veteran’s Assistance Commission with the request for $353,000 in annual funding. Veterans assistance commission funds is mandated by the state. The commission will be funded by a 0.002% tax assessment.
Though the funding is an unfunded state mandate, the commission promised the County Board it will bring economic benefits to the county by providing veterans with financial benefits they will spend in the community and by recruiting veterans to live in the county. There are more than 5,000 veterans in Adam’s County.
According to commission, most veteran organizations don’t have sustainable support systems because they rely on fundraising to provide benefits to veterans. Veterans assistance commissions offer a codified system which link veterans with government benefits that aren’t going anywhere.
While the Illinois Veterans Home does offer similar benefits and community, commission representatives said it has a case backlog of 268 veterans who aren’t receiving their benefits.
“I’m 100% behind you,” said County Board Member Dave Bellis, R-3. “But it pisses me off that we can’t fix it at the federal level and it has to come to this.”
In other business, the County Board ratified a contract with paramedics and EMTs represented by the International of Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Lodge 822. The new contract provides significant wage hikes to bring ambulance personnel compensation up to par with the pay rates of surrounding areas.
New EMTs will now start at $19 an hour rather than $14.33. Paramedics will start at $24 an hour instead of $19.29.
It was estimated that the raises would increase expenses by $950,000 dollars in the next fiscal year, and another $100,000 for each of the next two years after which point cost of living adjustments would be used.
The Transportation, Building and Technology Committee also was unable to secure another meeting with Jurgeil and Associates, Inc. on Tuesday, but will continue to seek a remediation plan from the company.
The committee has started the bidding process for sealing the old jail sally port sub basement, with plans to cut out the manholes and replace them with concrete supports.
Air filters have been purchased from Peters Heating and Air Conditioning to temporarily deal with the mold problem in the courthouse.
The County Board also agreed to make a final payment of $338,570 to the contractor for the new jail, and anticipated a leftover sum from a lien dispute which with to begin paying off the bond.
Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp announced he secured two grants of $37,264 and $28,342 to make polling stations more accessible.
Board members also heard the county is currently $300,000 under budget for its self-insurance program and anticipates it will end the year still under budget.
