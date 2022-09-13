QUINCY — More than $750,000 in community projects were approved Tuesday at a quick Adams County Board meeting.
Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin introduced five resolutions — all involving the allocation of $754,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds — the first three of which had been previously approved by the board:
• $99,000 to replace and improve HVAC units at the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center; approved by the board at its August 2021 meeting;
• $52,000 to purchase and outfit a transportation van for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department; approved at the November 2021 meeting;
• $12,000 to increase the pay of county election judges for the June 2022 primary and the November 2022 general election; approved in June.
• $81,000 for the procurement of anti-virus protection for county computers and network infrastructure;
• $510,000 for the replacement and/or improvements to the community restrooms in the villages of Camp Point, Liberty, Golden, Plainville and Coatsburg.
Camp Point and Liberty each received $120,000, while Coatsburg, Golden and Plainville received $90,000 apiece.
Austin thanked board member David McCleary for overseeing the community projects with a “budget-conscious” approach.
Finance Committee member David Hoskins indicated that there likely “will be a lot of changes” forthcoming to the county’s property and casualty and group health insurance policies. He expects to provide some definitive numbers at the board’s next meeting on Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.