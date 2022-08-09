QUINCY — The Adams County Board unanimously approved Tuesday a three-year contract for its sheriff’s deputies retroactive to Dec. 1, 2021, and running through Nov. 30, 2024.
On an annual basis the increases will be 3%, 3.5% and 3.5%.
“We agreed to this contract about seven months ago, so it’s good to finally get it passed,” said Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin.
Meanwhile, a one-time wage increase of $6,200 to $70,500 annually for Circuit Clerk Lori Geschwander was narrowly approved by a vote of 11-9.
According to Austin, the issue “wasn’t necessarily about the money, but more the timing.”
“The raise is clearly deserved, I don’t think anyone disagreed with that,” Austin said. “But doing it mid-term, rather than right after an election may have caused some concern.”
Austin also addressed the federal opioid settlement case, of which he believes Adams County is due to receive approximately $4 million “if it’s settled in the framework we’ve seen thus far.”
Money from the settlement could immediately benefit the Adams County Housing Project.
“Ultimately, what we’re trying to do is work out the priorities for our area, and do the best we can with the money,” Austin said. “We’re talking with the city of Quincy about a joint housing program that prioritizes housing units being brought to the market, quickly, on all levels, not necessarily just affordable housing, not just low-income housing, but housing that could be established on all levels.”
The Executive Committee has identified that Quincy could use 300 more housing units, and that the county has a need for approximately 450 to 500 new units.
“Immediately,” Austin said. “Just basic housing so that we can get jobs filled and have available places to live for the folks who move here, and at a level that they feel comfortable with.”
