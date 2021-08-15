Court reporting introduction class offered next month

QUINCY — A free introduction to court reporting class will be offered in Quincy next month for those interested in exploring the career.
The First Steps class will be held Sept. 29. During the class, participants will learn what it takes to be a court reporter, the type of work they can do and get their hands on a steno writer.
A shortage of licensed court reporters in the future could lead to a slowdown in the court system as court reporters take a verbatim record.
The Eighth Judicial Circuit is down to seven full-time court reporters, including two in Adams County, with retirements imminent.
“The average age of official court reporters in Illinois is 52 years old. One-third of our court reporters are already eligible for retirement, which means we will likely have to replace more than 400 employees in the next 10-15 years, and it’s a scary prospect,” said Tammy Bumgarner, the immediate-past director of Court Reporting Services in Springfield.
The profession is in demand with many students getting recruited by agencies and the court system before they have even completed school. Court reporters’ starting salary with the state range from $41,000 to $51,000 per year with benefits and additional transcript income.
A college degree is not required to be a court reporter. A person just needs to gain enough proficiency on a steno machine to pass the licensing exam.
“We are excited about this class,” Baumgarner said. “ Since the initial launch of the website in 2019 to introduce the class, we’ve received over 1,300 contacts from all over the state with interest in learning more. Participants will be able to walk out of the class knowing everything they will need to know to get started on a great career.”
To sign up for this free class or get more information, contact Official Court Reporter Shannon Niekamp at sniekamp@co.adams.il.us or by calling 217-277-2119.