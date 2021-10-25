QUINCY — This week's trunk of treat even at the Adams County Courthouse has been moved to Wednesday.
Originally set for Thursday, the event was moved because of forecasted inclement weather.
The event will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the courthouse. The Quincy Police Department, as well as other county departments, also will participate.
Along with greeting trick-or-treaters, the Sheriff's Department will accept donations of nonperishable food items for area food banks.
The event will begin at the corner of Sixth and Vermont in front of the new Jail. Vermont from Sixth to Fifth and Fifth from Vermont to Broadway will be blocked off for safety. Parking for all those interested will be east jail parking lot, the municipal lot south of the jail, and the parking lot of Central Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.