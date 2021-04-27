WAYLAND, Mo. — A Monday afternoon crash north of Wayland injured three.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2000 Ford F-750 driven by Joseph D. Machmer, was heading north on Route B, 2 miles north of Wayland, at 3:52 p.m. when it stopped, began backing up and backed into the front of a northbound 1993 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Connie R. Handyside, 71, of Wayland.
Handyside and a passenger, Deborah S. Bartlett, 48, of Wayland, were treated at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., for minor injuries. A passenger in the Ford, Chyane M. Ray, 32, of Alexandria, sought treatment on her own for minor injuries.
The patrol said all but Bartlett were wearing seat belts.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department.