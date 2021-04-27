Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.