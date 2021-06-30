MONROE CITY, Mo. — Work continued Wednesday evening to restore power in Monroe City after an outage started during the morning.
A statement posted to the Monroe City Police Department's Facebook page said crews from the city's Electric Department, the Paris Electric Department and Columbia and St. Louis were working to restore power at the city's substation.
The statement said parts were expected to arrive late Wednesday afternoon to restore power to transformers and other vital equipment to restore power, but that if transformers or other equipment fails, another 24 hours of repairs could be required.
Residents were asked to conserve water Wednesday and anyone that requires oxygen or medical equipment was asked to call 573-735-4411 to be placed on a list for tank delivery.