‘Crisis pregnancy centers’ could face legal action under measure

Rep. Terra Costa Howard, D-Glen Ellyn, the lead sponsor of a measure allowing individuals and the attorney general to sue crisis pregnancy centers if they engage in deceptive practices, speaks in favor of the bill this week on the House floor. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois would become one of the first states to make crisis pregnancy centers subject to the same consumer fraud standards as car dealerships, retailers and service-based businesses under a bill that will soon head to Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Upon the measure becoming law, crisis pregnancy centers could be sued under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act if they engage in “unfair methods of competition” or “deceptive acts or practices.”

