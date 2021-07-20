DALLAS CITY, Ill. — A Friday afternoon traffic stop in Dallas City led to two drug arrests.
A deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department stopped a blue Hyundai at 1:24 p.m. on Ill. 9/96 at the west edge of Dallas City.
The passenger in the vehicle, Billy J. Dewein, 44, of Dallas City, admitted to deputies that he had drug paraphernalia, and after a search, deputies discovered Dewein had less than 5 grams of methamphetamine. Dewein also had a warrant for his arrest issued by the U.S. Marshal’s Service for a probation violation related to methamphetamine.
The driver, Tosha L. Newman, 27, of Dallas City, also was found in possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
Both were taken to the Hancock County Jail. Newman was released on a recognizance bond after her initial court appearance. Dewein was held on the warrant.