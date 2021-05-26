HANNIBAL, Mo. — Jen’s Dance Academy will hold its 21st annual spring recital, “A Night at the Movies” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the Quality Inn and Suites in Hannibal.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The recital will feature dancers ages 2 through adult performing routines in tap, jazz, ballet, lyrical, hip hop, pointe and acrobats to songs from popular movies.
Highlights will include the Level III tap class performing to “Dance With Me Tonight,” a Senior company routine to “The Nicest Kids in Town” and a production number to “What Time Is It.” Company members will close the show with a routine to “When You Believe.”
Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door.
Tickets and more information are available by calling the dance studio at 217-224-5411.