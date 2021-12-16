JACKSONVILLE, Ill. — State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer announced he will seek re-election in the remapped 100th House District.
"After talking with so many friends and constituents, I have been encourage by the number of people asking me to continue to serve them in this district," he said. "“I first ran for office on the promise that I would remain a good person, that I would fight against big-government intrusion, and that I would work to create a better future for the next generation of Illinoisans. I have remained true to that promise, and I have become a stronger voice than ever against the Democratic majority that wants to take away our God-given rights.”
The remapped district spreads out over 10 counties, including Pike and Adams counties.
Davidsmeyer has served in the General Assembly since 2013 when he was appointed to replace former Rep. Jim Watson.
Prior to joining the House, he served on the Jacksonville City Council.
Outside of the Legislature, Davidsmeyer is the vice president of IRC, Inc. He wife, Kate, is a nurse, and they have two sons, Lennox and Pax.
