This Sunday begins Daylight Savings Time, which means we turn our clocks forward one hour. The Red Cross wants to remind you when moving your clocks to test your smoke alarms.
Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by 50 percent. By testing alarms you can help stay safe from house fires – the nation's most frequent disaster.
Along with testing smoke alarms, practice your two-minute home fire escape drill - the amount of time experts say you may have to get out before it’s too late.
Include at least two ways to get out from every room and select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home.
Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like, talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
American Red Cross volunteers in West Central Illinois and the Quad Cities responded to five home fires and assisted 22 individuals who had an immediate need after a fire in the past week.
For more information on fire safety visit redcross.org/fire. If you or someone you know needs assistance after a house fire or local disaster contact the Red Cross at (877) 597-0747.
