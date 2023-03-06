This Sunday begins Daylight Savings Time, which means we turn our clocks forward one hour. The Red Cross wants to remind you when moving your clocks to test your smoke alarms.

Working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by 50 percent. By testing alarms you can help stay safe from house fires – the nation's most frequent disaster.

