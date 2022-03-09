QUINCY — A plea deal is in the works for the Quincy woman charged in connection with a November carjacking and home invasion.
Karen D. Blackledge’s attorney, Chief Deputy Public Defender Chris Pratt, said that negotiations continued but he believed that the two sides were “relatively close” to an agreement during a status hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
Blackledge waived her right to a jury trial during a Feb. 25 court appearance.
Blackledge, 33, faces two counts of home invasion, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of residential burglary, along with Bradley S. Yohn, 34, in the Nov. 9, 2021 incident.
Yohn allegedly used force or the threat of force to take a vehicle and kidnap a woman and then he reportedly forced his way into the woman’s home while using a knife.
Blackledge is being charged on an accountability theory, meaning she allegedly aided Yohn.
She is set to return to court March 23 for a status hearing.
Blackledge continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.
A mental fitness exam is being sought for Yohn. He is set to return to court March 22.
Yohn is being held in the jail on $15 million bond.