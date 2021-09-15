QUINCY — The case of the Quincy woman charged in connection with a 2020 crash that killed four people has been placed on a jury trial docket.
Court records show that Natasha L. McBride’s case was placed on the December docket after a brief hearing Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
This is the first docket the case has been on since it was removed from the March docket earlier this year.
McBride, 37, faces four counts of first-degree murder in the Aug. 14, 2020, deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
McBride continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond. She will return to court Nov. 3 for a status hearing.